'Stares From Men, Litter Everywhere': Singapore Woman Shares Her Travel Experience In North India | WATCH

'Stares From Men, Litter Everywhere': Singapore Woman Shares Her Travel Experience In North India | Instagram @tyenrasif

A woman tourist from Singapore is going viral on social media after sharing her candid experience of travelling through North India. Through a short vlog-style reel, the traveller documented her journey across several iconic destinations, including Hawa Mahal, Taj Mahal and the Red Fort, offering followers a glimpse into both the overwhelming and beautiful sides of her trip.

In her caption, the traveller revealed that growing up in Singapore made her curious about experiencing the “real India” for herself instead of relying on the negative portrayal of the country often seen online.

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Describing her first impressions of travelling through North India, she admitted that the experience felt intense and chaotic at times. “It was a sensory overload…the dust, the chaos of the traffic,” she wrote. She also mentioned noticing “a lot of staring from men & women too” and pointed out the litter visible across many streets.

“If you were looking for a chill, relaxing experience… this was not it,” she added honestly in her post.

However, despite the overwhelming moments, the traveller also shared how deeply impressed she was by India’s culture, history and vibrant atmosphere. Calling it one of the most beautiful places she had ever visited, she praised the country’s rich heritage and colourful surroundings.

“There is history, culture, and story EVERYWHERE. I’ve never seen cities so vibrant and full of colour,” she wrote, adding that the trip ultimately left a strong impact on her.

She further shared that although certain situations initially felt overwhelming, she encountered people who genuinely cared about her safety and well-being throughout the journey.

Addressing one of the most commonly debated concerns around solo travel in India, she also stated that she personally felt safer in India than in many developed cities she had previously travelled to.