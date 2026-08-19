Zepto Raises Minimum Order For Free Delivery To ₹199 From ₹149 Earlier

Quick-commerce company Zepto has increased the minimum order value required to qualify for free delivery to ₹199 from ₹149, according to news reports on August 19.

The revised threshold is applicable in select cities and PIN codes and brings Zepto closer to the pricing structure followed by rivals Blinkit and Instamart.

The company had previously raised the minimum order requirement from ₹99 to ₹149 for several users. During periods of particularly high demand, the minimum order value can now rise further to ₹299, according to the reports.

The latest increase could help Zepto improve its financial performance by reducing delivery-related costs and controlling its quarterly cash burn.

According to experts, the move is an attempt by the company to rein in its quarterly burn. The change could also influence competition in India's rapidly expanding quick-commerce sector, where companies are competing aggressively on delivery speed, pricing and customer acquisition.

Blinkit, Instamart could benefit

The higher delivery threshold could create an opportunity for competitors such as Blinkit and Instamart to strengthen their positions.

Shares of the two listed companies showed mixed movement during early trading on August 19. At around 11 am, Eternal shares were trading almost 1% higher at ₹319, while Swiggy shares were down 0.58% at ₹272.

The change in Zepto's free-delivery threshold highlights the growing focus on order economics and profitability as India's quick-commerce companies look to balance rapid expansion with tighter control over operating costs.