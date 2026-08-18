Zepto Internship Row: Viral Hiring Post Seeks Male Candidates Able To Lift 20 Kgs; Sparks Outrage Online

In an era when gender equality and women’s participation in the workforce are increasingly being emphasised, a purported internship listing by quick-commerce company Zepto has sparked a debate online over gender-specific hiring criteria.

A social media user has alleged that Zepto invited applications for internships at a campus with a requirement that candidates be male and capable of lifting up to 20 kg. The claim has since gone viral, with users questioning whether such physical requirements are appropriate for a technology-related internship.

Viral Zepto internship post raises questions

The controversy began after X user Priyanshu Priyank, using the handle ‘PriyanshuP1405’, shared an image that he claimed was a Zepto internship recruitment notice.

According to Priyank, Zepto had visited a campus to offer internships to CSE students. He highlighted what he described as unusual requirements in the recruitment material.

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“Zepto came to campus offering internships to CSE students and one requirement was being able to lift 20 kg,” the post read.

The user also referred to the alleged requirement as “Hyrox level requirements”, drawing attention to the physical demands mentioned in the listing.

The post reportedly received more than 41,000 views, prompting a range of reactions from social media users.

What did the alleged job listing say?

The image circulating online reportedly described the opportunity as being open to “all male students”.

The educational qualifications mentioned in the purported listing included B.Tech, BBA, BCA and B.Com (Hons). Candidates were allegedly being offered a monthly stipend or salary of Rs 20,000, with the internship lasting three months.

The most debated section, however, was the list of skills and requirements.

One of the points reportedly stated: “Ability to lift up to 20 kg and remain on your feet for 10 to 12-hour shifts in a fast-paced environment”.

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That wording led many users to question whether the role was genuinely intended as a conventional technology internship or whether it involved operational responsibilities at a quick-commerce facility.

Social media users call requirement 'sexist’

Several users criticised the alleged gender restriction and the physical requirement, arguing that they appeared excessive for an internship involving students from computer-related and business courses.

“What's wrong with hiring nowadays. Now we even gotta hit the gym daily to get an internship,” one user commented.

Another questioned the authenticity of the listing, writing, “Is this real or AI can't imagine if it's real tho”.

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A third user raised concerns about the qualifications being sought, saying, “Seems like a guy with 12th and btech can do the same job so what is the point of spending 4years and lakhs”.

Another post directly tagged Zepto and questioned the rationale behind the requirements: “@ZeptoNow many questions. Why do you need Graduates for this? 20 KG for 12 hours is too much. and sexist advertisements too”.

Note: FPJ could not verify the authenticity of the viral hiring post by Zepto nor has the company confirmed it.