'Dreamt Of Having 11 Children': Anupama Parameswaran Says She No Longer Wants Kids After Ex-Boyfriend Shamed Her Over Periods

Anupama Parameswaran Says Ex Made Her Feel 'Ashamed' Of Being A Woman | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Anupama Parameswaran has opened up about her past toxic relationship, revealing how her ex-boyfriend allegedly made her feel ashamed of being a woman, her career and even having periods. Although she did not name the person, her remarks sparked speculation online that she may have been referring to Bison Kaalamadaan co-star Dhruv Vikram.

'Was Ashamed That I Am A Woman': Anupama Parameswaran

Recently, Anupama spoke about the experience during a conversation on Dhyan Varma's YouTube channel, sharing how her ex-boyfriend allegedly used her menstrual cycle against her during arguments. "I was in a situation where I was ashamed that I was an actor. I was ashamed that I was confident. I was ashamed that I have my periods and I’m a woman."

Anupama Parameswaran Says She Doesn't Want Kids

Anupama shared that her ex-boyfriend would use her menstrual cycle against her during arguments. She said that whenever she confronted him about something he had done wrong, he would dismiss her concerns by attributing them to PMS or her period. The actor also revealed that she had once dreamt of having 11 children. However, after experiencing the emotional impact of the relationship, she said she no longer wants children at this point in her life.

"I was someone who dreamt of having 11 children. At this point, I don’t even want kids. I felt so bad for being a woman. I felt so bad for all my achievements," she added.

While she did not reveal the identity of her former partner, her comments sparked speculation online about Dhruv Vikram, with whom she was previously rumoured to be in a relationship. However, neither Anupama nor Dhruv has ever publicly confirmed that they were dating.