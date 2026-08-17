'I Can't Say It Never Affected Me': Dhruv Vikram Breaks Silence On Private Life Scrutiny Amid Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Anupama Parameswaran's 'Narcissistic Abuse' Revelation

Dhruv Vikram Breaks Silence On Private Life Scrutiny Amid Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Anupama Parameswaran's 'Narcissistic Abuse' Revelation |

Actor Dhruv Vikram has opened up about facing "private life scrutiny" amid speculation surrounding his alleged past relationship with actress Anupama Parameswaran. Reflecting on his journey in the film industry, Dhruv said he understood early in his career that the profession comes with many different sides. However, the actor admitted that scrutiny of his private life does affect him. He added, "I've also been fortunate enough to have a small group of supporters who have always stood by me."

Actor Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv has recently been in the headlines amid speculation surrounding his alleged past relationship with actress Anupama. Amid the ongoing speculation, the 30-year-old actor opened up about the scrutiny surrounding his private life and whether it affects him mentally. In an interview with India Today, Dhruv said, "When you sign up for this line of work, very early on you understand that scrutiny can possibly be in the territory. And, as beautiful as the job it is, the job comes with many different sides and you learn to embrace all of them."

When asked whether public opinion affects him, Dhruv admitted, "If I had to be honest, I can't say that it has never affected me." However, the actor explained that he tries to remain grounded and focus on the people and things that truly matter to him. He added, "That being said for me personally I think it is important to anchor yourself in reality. Know who you are, know who you stand for and protect fiercely everybody that you love and everything that matters to you as ever mattered before."

Dhruv further explained that when a person is confident about their truth and stays connected to their values, outside opinions and scrutiny have limited power over them. The actor said, "When you're aligned with the truth and know what anchors you, scrutiny can only go so far." He concluded by expressing gratitude for the "small group of supporters" who have consistently stood by him and ensured that he felt encouraged throughout his career.

- Yes i will get backlash for talking this openly but Im not here for anybody's validation. I know I am true. Sometimes people misunderstands silence for maturity, but silence could also be fear. I'm not scared



- If this can help 4-5 people in similat situation I will be happy pic.twitter.com/Z4JuZAKV7J — Front Row (@FrontRowTeam) August 14, 2026

Dhruv Vikram has recently found himself in the spotlight amid speculation surrounding his alleged past relationship with actress Anupama Parameswaran. The two actors, who worked together in Bison, were rumoured to have dated, although neither has publicly confirmed their relationship. The speculation resurfaced after Anupama opened up about a past relationship in a recent interview, revealing that she had experienced what she described as "narcissistic abuse" and that the relationship had taken a toll on her emotionally and physically.