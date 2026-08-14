'My Lacrimal Gland Fell Off': Anupama Parameswaran Had 'Panic Attacks' & 'Anxiety' During Alleged Relationship With Dhruv Vikram; Netizens React 'Second Part Is Even Worse'- VIDEO

Anupama Parameswaran Reveals 'Extreme Anxiety' During Alleged Relationship With Dhruv Vikram; Netizens React 'Second Part Is Even Worse'- VIDEO | Instagram/Facebook

South Indian actress Anupama Parameswaran has made another startling revelation about a past relationship, leaving fans concerned. Previously, the Dragon actress spoke about experiencing "narcissistic abuse" in a relationship, leading many to speculate that she was referring to actor Dhruv Vikram. This time, Anupama revealed that she experienced "extreme anxiety" and developed "wounds" in her body, while clarifying that there was no physical abuse.

While explaining what she went through during the relationship, Anupama said, "Panic attacks, anxiety attacks, yes. Blackouts, constant. I was losing a lot of weight." She claimed that she had never experienced such issues before, adding, "I was a happy child. I was a normal child. I would chill in my life" in an interview with Dhanya Varma.

#Anupama on that person : "There is definitely goodness in him but he has trauma from childhood or family whatever it is and I saw that whenever I could see through him" 😳 pic.twitter.com/bGgkgY8xA8 — Front Row (@FrontRowTeam) August 14, 2026

She then recalled experiencing severe physical symptoms during the relationship. Anupama revealed that, on one occasion, her right eye "started twitching." "We had to stop shooting because of stress...You can't even stop it." She added that she was "not eating anything because some conversation would happen and it would trigger my axiety and I will throw up." Anupama also recalled losing a significant amount of weight during that period.

#Anupama candid part 2 out now



-He once slutshamed me before entering a stage



-I suffered a lot from panic attacks and black outs to even weight loss



-I cried every night and it even lead to my lacrimal gland felling of which we had to do surgery pic.twitter.com/QXasy3dk00 — Front Row (@FrontRowTeam) August 14, 2026

Explaining how she managed to balance her career while dealing with personal struggles, Anupama said, "I was crying every single night for hours and hours and I will have to get up and go for shoot." She then revealed that, one day, her lacrimal gland, an almond-shaped exocrine structure located in the upper outer area of each eye socket, suddenly became swollen, eventually requiring surgery. She claimed, "If you see promotions of Paaradha, one side of my eye was like a very big swollen, My lacrimal glad itself fell off from there and we had to stitch it back." Anupama said she was experiencing one physical issue or another during that period.

2nd part of interview of anupama is even worse https://t.co/vpNiqZO3uS — LA PAUSA (@Amaa__4) August 14, 2026

The actress claimed she had certain expectations of her partner but allegedly received nothing but more "destruction." Anupama further revealed that she had "wounds in her body", but clarified that they were not the result of physical abuse. She said, "There was no direct physical abuse. Wounds and issues in my body that can never be healed."

As the new interview video released, a user tweeted, "2nd part of interview of Anupama is even worse."