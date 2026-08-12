'Dhruv Vikram Exposed?': Anupama Parameswaran Opens Up About 'Narcissistic Abuse', Reveals Why She Didn't Promote Dragon; Netizens React

Anupama Parameswaran reveals she had to go through 'Narcissistic Abuse' |

Famed South Indian actress Anupama Parameswaran opened up about a past relationship and revealed why she did not promote her film Dragon. In a recent interview, the actress shared, "I have gone through narcissistic abuse." Her revelations about the "toxic" relationship and how she eventually overcame it have sparked discussion online, with many wondering whether she was referring to her rumoured ex-boyfriend Dhruv Vikram, son of actor Vikram.

Anupama claimed that she experienced "narcissistic abuse" for two years. Without revealing the person's identity, the actress explained that the initial phase of narcissism in a relationship often involves love bombing, followed by gradually taking control of the partner. Indirectly describing what she experienced, Anupama said, "By this time when they start this control, they would get so attached to an extent like- after the first couple of dates, you are meeting their family... and in 3 months the person is talking about engagement and the family is asking about where we can put the engagement."

Anupama opens up about Love and Reason Begind Breakup…😮 pic.twitter.com/pO201ezymo — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) August 12, 2026

She further addressed the trolls, saying, "For the people,. they call you gold digger and all these names, for the people who have been calling me like that, there's one thing I want to make clear that I would have gotten married to that person and probably would have ended up in a divorce if I didn't stop the engagement call." She claimed that she called off the engagement after realising that what she was experiencing was not love but "desperation", and that her partner wanted her to "quit acting."

Anupama Parameswaran opens up about her past relationship with Dhruv Vikram — calling it toxic and revealing how she was stopped from promoting films like Dragon.



The Anniyan character comparison to explain his nature 🙁 pic.twitter.com/9Uo4Mli7ZL — Film Wood Fiscal (@FilmWoodFiscal) August 12, 2026

Explaining how she felt while in the relationship, Anupama said, "You're supposed to feel by the side of your partner but you're always worried." She added that the true nature of such a person can emerge once the relationship becomes settled, everyone knows about it and the couple reaches a point where it becomes difficult to walk away.

Anupama openly admits she was in a toxic relationship with a narcissist.

She says her ex partner was Remo for a day and Aniyan the next day😭She used a Vikram movie for reference gawd i love her🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8J5WqR6KMI — Aryan (@Pokeamole_) August 12, 2026

Anupama Parameswaran opens up about her past relationship with Dhruv Vikram — calling it toxic and revealing how she was stopped from promoting films like Dragon.



The Anniyan character comparison to explain his nature 🙁 pic.twitter.com/9Uo4Mli7ZL — Film Wood Fiscal (@FilmWoodFiscal) August 12, 2026

Anupama added, "At this point you're fixed that this is the person you are going to spend your life with that's when the real character comes out." She further explained, "Things become way more tighter. The control become more direct." Listening to this, the host asked Anupama, "Like?" To this, she added, "Why didn't I promote a movie Dragon? That is one of the most successful projects in my career," seemingly hinting that her former partner's interference influenced her decision not to promote the film in her life.

Dhruv Vikram exposed? — LA PAUSA (@Amaa__4) August 12, 2026

People soon started flooding the internet, wondering whether Anupama was Dhruv Vikram. One tweeted, "Dhruv Vikram exposed?" Another wrote, "Anupama openly admits she was in a toxic relationship with a narcissist. She says her ex partner was Remo for a day and Aniyan the next day. She used a Vikram movie for reference gawd i love her."