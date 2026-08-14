'She Ate That Same Goat': When Dhruv Vikram Recalled Rumoured Girlfriend Anupama Parameswaran's Shocking Incident– VIDEO

When Dhruv Vikram Recalled Alleged Girlfriend Anupama Parameswaran's Shocking Incident- VIDEO |

South Indian actress Anupama Parameswaran recently opened up about the struggles she faced in a past relationship, prompting many on social media to link her revelations to her alleged ex-boyfriend Dhruv Vikram. Amid the discussions and speculation, an old video of the actor has now gone viral on social media.

In an old interview on Chaaaat Show, Dhruv was seen talking about his Bison co-star Anupama. He told the host, "You know what she has done?" He then added, "Playing with the baby goat on set and in the evening she ate that same goat." Anupama quickly interrupted him, saying, "That's not how the story it is" before explaining what had actually happened.

The video has gone viral not because of Anupama's recent revelations, but because of the way Dhruv narrated the incident. His version initially appeared to put Anupama in a negative light; however, when the actress explained what had happened, the context appeared to be different.

All she said in the interview looks true 🫠 pic.twitter.com/ocRDnUJjXV — Kumar (@KumarIsai123) August 13, 2026

Anupama later explained the incident, saying, "I was playing with them (goat)...In afternoon I ate biryani, my assistant is smiling to me and saying "It's same goat mam". I vomited...Since 2021, I stopped and never touched mutton after that because it was so traumatising." She added, "It's like the same goat I was playing and it was like meh."

After the old video went viral, a user tweeted, "All she said in the interview looks true."

“I was in a toxic relationship ☹️.



He didn’t let me promote #Dragon.



His family prepared for our engagement just three months into the relationship, but he was too young.”



— #Anupama



. pic.twitter.com/oFZPxxQyWp — Gv (@gowtham0725) August 12, 2026

The dating rumours surrounding Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram began gaining attention in early 2025, when the two were working together on Bison Kaalamaadan. Fans reportedly noticed a shared Spotify playlist featuring an unverified picture that appeared to show the two kissing, sparking speculation about their relationship. In her recent interview with Dhanya Varma, Anupama spoke about a two-year relationship without naming the person involved. She said she experienced what she described as “narcissistic abuse”, adding that engagement discussions had begun just three months into the relationship. She also said the relationship made her lose herself and affected both her mental and physical well-being.