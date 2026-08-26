FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Kerala Is Officially Keralam, Avaada Electro Files IPO Papers'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. 'We Have Deep Respect For Indian Culture': Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Ad REMOVED By Brand A Day After Actress Defended Her Outfit

A day after Kriti Sanon hit back at criticism over her Raksha Bandhan outfit, the jewellery brand has withdrawn the advertisement from all media. The brand said it holds Indian culture and traditions in the “highest regard” and never intended to hurt sentiments. (Read more...)

Kriti Sanon's Controversial Raksha Bandhan Ad Withdrawn By Brand | Photo Via Instagram

2. Kerala Officially Renamed ‘Keralam’ As Union Government Approves Name Change; Know Its Ancient Roots Linked To The Chera Dynasty

Union Home Ministry officially notifies Keralam as the new name of the southern state of Kerala, with the change coming into effect from August 25. The notification follows the passage of the Kerala Alteration of Name Bill in the Lok Sabha on August 11 and the Rajya Sabha on August 12. President Murmu earlier gave assent to the Bill, turning it into law. (Read more...)

Kerala Officially Renamed ‘Keralam’ As Union Government Approves Name Change |

3. IIT Delhi Student Death: Police Investigate Alleged Abetment To Suicide Case Against Unidentified Persons, Examine Phone And Counselling Records

Delhi Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against unidentified persons following the death of a 31-year-old M.Sc. Physics student at IIT Delhi on August 22. The student allegedly jumped from the sixth floor of the Lecture Hall Complex. Police are examining his mobile phone, counselling records and other evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding his death. (Read more...)

4. NIMS University Tragedy: First-Year BTech Student Dies After Allegedly Jumping From 15th-Floor Hostel Building In Jaipur

A first-year BTech student, Ankit Tiwari from Lucknow, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 15th floor of a hostel building at NIMS University in Jaipur on Tuesday evening. Police said he died on the spot and had not attended college for two days. His mobile phone has been recovered but remains locked as the investigation continues. (Read more...)

5. PM Modi And President Murmu Extend Wishes As India Celebrates Onam And Eid Milad-un-Nabi

On the occasion of Eid and Onam on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, PM Modi extended wishes on both the festival. In a post on X, PM Modi wished citizens on Onam, describing it as a vibrant festival celebrated with great enthusiasm across the world. (Read more...)

PM Modi And President Murmu Extend Wishes On Onam And Eid |

6. Avaada Electro Files IPO Papers To Raise ₹7,600 Crore; Plans ₹6,000 Crore OFS And ₹1,600 Crore Fresh Issue

Avaada Electro has filed updated IPO documents with SEBI to raise up to ₹7,600 crore. The issue includes a ₹1,600 crore fresh share sale and ₹6,000 crore offer for sale. The solar manufacturer plans to use ₹1,200 crore of fresh proceeds to repay debt and expand its manufacturing capacity. (Read more...)

7. India Vs Pakistan In Asian Games 2026: Women Could Meet In Final, Men In Semis - Check Full Schedule

India’s men’s and women’s cricket teams have learned their routes for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. India Women face Japan on September 18, with a potential India-Pakistan final on September 22. India Men enter at the quarter-final stage on September 28. India and Pakistan could meet in the men’s semi-final on October 1. (Read more...)

8. Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2026: BMC Denies Making Fitness Certificate Mandatory For Ganesh Idols

BMC on Wednesday denied reports claiming fitness certificates have been made mandatory for Ganesh idols weighing over one tonne in Mumbai. The clarification followed social media claims that the rule was introduced after the fatal Bhuleshwar idol collapse. BMC also denied ordering mandals to maintain complete records of idols from construction to distribution. (Read more...)

Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2026: BMC Denies Making Fitness Certificate Mandatory For Ganesh Idols |

9. Onam 2026: Keralam Sees Heavy Rush At Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple As Devotees Arrive For Thiruvonam Darshan

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in the Keralam capital, Thiruvananthapuram, witnessed heavy rush on the occasion of Thiruvonam. Large numbers of devotees were also seen at Guruvayur Temple. Special arrangements have been made to facilitate darshan for all devotees visiting the temple. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam: A heavy rush is being witnessed outside the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Thiruvonam day, with a large number of devotees arriving at the temple. pic.twitter.com/1AUTIJ5tYf — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2026

10. 'She Looks Perfectly Decent & Fine': Uorfi Javed Supports Kriti Sanon Amid Raksha Bandhan Ad Backlash

Uorfi Javed supported Kriti Sanon amid backlash over her Raksha Bandhan ad outfit. Uorfi questioned why women are repeatedly told what to wear and defended Kriti's look. Kriti had also pushed back against criticism, saying culture and traditions are rooted in the heart, not clothing. (Read more)