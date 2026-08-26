NIMS University Tragedy: First-Year BTech Student Dies After Allegedly Jumping From 15th-Floor Hostel Building In Jaipur | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaipur: A first-year BTech student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 15th floor of a hostel building here at NIMS University, police said on Wednesday.

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The deceased was identified as Ankit Tiwari, a resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, SHO Chandwaji Rajbir Singh said. Police received information about the incident around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, he said.

Tiwari was a first-year BTech student and shared a room at the university's Garnik hostel with two other students.

"The student died on the spot and his body was kept at the mortuary of a hospital for post-mortem examination," the SHO said.

Tiwari's roommates were not present in the room at the time of the incident and had gone outside the premises. Tiwari had also not attended college for the past two days.

Police have recovered his mobile phone but have not been able to examine it as it is locked, the SHO said, adding that the matter was being investigated.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

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