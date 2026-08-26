India Vs Pakistan In Asian Games 2026: Women Could Meet In Final, Men In Semis - Check Full Schedule

India’s men’s and women’s cricket teams have learned their routes for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya | X/BCCi, BCCI Women

India’s men’s and women’s cricket teams now know their routes at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The T20 cricket competitions will be played at Korogi Athletic Park, with the women’s event running from September 17 to 22 and the men’s tournament from September 24 to October 3. India will enter the women’s competition in the opening round, while the men have been seeded directly into the quarter-finals.

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Medal favourties India Men are among four seeded teams and will enter the competition at the quarter-final stage. Their first match is scheduled for September 28 against the team finishing second in Group A. The semi-finals will be held on October 1, followed by the bronze-medal match and final on October 3.

Meanwhile, the women's team led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India begin their campaign against Japan on September 18. A victory will send them into the semi-finals, where they will face the winner of Bangladesh vs China. The women’s final and bronze-medal match will be played on September 22.

India at Asian Games 2026 women's cricket Schedule

September 18: India vs Japan — 2:00 PM

September 20: Semi-final — 2:00 PM, if India qualify

September 22: Bronze-medal match — 9:00 AM / Final — 2:00 PM

India at Asian Games 2026 men's cricket Schedule

September 28: Quarter-final — India vs 2nd place, Group A

October 1: Semi-final, if India qualify

October 3: Bronze-medal match or Final

Will India face Pakistan?

The women’s draw creates a clear possibility of an India-Pakistan final. Pakistan will play Thailand on September 17, and its winner will meet the winner of Sri Lanka vs Malaysia in the first semi-final on September 20. India are in the other semi-final against the winner of Bangladesh vs China, meaning both teams can meet in the final on September 22 if they win their respective matches.

In the men’s tournament, India and Pakistan are both seeded and enter directly at the quarter-final stage. They cannot meet in the quarter-finals under the listed format, but a win in their respective quarter-finals could set up an India-Pakistan semi-final on October 1. A meeting in the bronze-medal match is also possible if both teams lose their semi-finals.