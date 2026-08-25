'Bukhar Karwa Ke Hi Jana': Injured Rishabh Pant's Fun Banter With Fans Amid Colombo Rain Goes Viral; VIDEO | X

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant entertained cricket fans off the pitch during a rain stoppage during the ongoing India vs Sri Lanka second Test match in Colombo.

Pant was involved in a fun banter with an Indian fan at the stadium, while he was going through the pain due to the injury sustained during the match.

A video of the incident is being widely shared on social media and the India wicket-keeper is seen holding his injured shoulder with his hand during the entire conversation in the viral video.

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While heavy rain forced the players off the ground and ground staff rushed to cover the pitch, Pant chose to sit near the boundary edge, getting completely drenched. He was also seen in the video handing over a packet of water bottles to a ground staff.

Watching him soak in the downpour, fans in the stands called out to him in Hindi, jokingly warning him, "Rishabh bhai, bukhar ho jayega! Idhar ka barish alag hai bhai." (Rishabh bro, you will catch a fever! The rain here hits differently).

Instead of walking back into the dry dressing room, Pant turned around with a big smile, cracked a joke back at the supporters, and engaged in a light-hearted chat.

He reportedly said, "Bukhar Karwa ke hi jana tum... Nahi hoga to bhi karva dena." (You leave only after I catch fever, even if I won't be catching it, you make sure that I get it).

The fans laughed and shouted, "Nahi, Nahi bhai... We love you bhai." (No, no brother, we love you brother).

The amusing conversation between the fan and Rishabh Pant is going viral on social media. The fans are praising Pant's down to earth personality and lively connection with the supporters.

However, he looked a little annoyed while replying to the fan. It might have been as he was going through the pain after he got injury to his shoulder in the game.