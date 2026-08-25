What Happened To Rishabh Pant? India Star Off The Field As Jurel Keeps Wickets, Spotted With A Sling As Injury Concerns Mount

Rishabh Pant's fitness continues to remain a talking point after the wicketkeeper was spotted with a sling around his arm on Day 3 of the IND vs SL 2nd Test. The left-hander entertained with the bat but appeared to struggle physically, taking multiple blows to the body during his innings. Pant was even forced to retire hurt at one stage before returning to the crease.

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Despite the physical setbacks, Pant managed to produce a valuable contribution with the bat. His ability to battle through the pain added another layer to an otherwise entertaining innings.

However, Pant was absent from his usual wicketkeeping duties when India took the field. Dhruv Jurel took over behind the stumps, indicating that Pant’s physical condition may have prevented him from keeping wickets.

Pant was later spotted near the dugout wearing a sling around his arm. The sight further heightened concerns surrounding the extent of his discomfort, although the exact nature of the injury was not immediately clear. India will now hope that the 63-run effort has not come at a significant physical cost to the star batter.