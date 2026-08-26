PM Modi And President Murmu Extend Wishes As India Celebrates Onam And Eid Milad-un-Nabi

PM Modi And President Murmu Extend Wishes On Onam And Eid |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu extended their greetings to citizens on the occasion of Onam and Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Wednesday, August 26. Taking to X, both leaders conveyed their wishes and highlighted the values of happiness, togetherness, kindness and harmony associated with the festivals.

PM Modi extends wishes on Onam and Eid

On the occasion of Eid and Onam on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, PM Modi extended wishes on both the festival. In a post on X, PM Modi wished citizens on Onam, describing it as a vibrant festival celebrated with great enthusiasm across the world.

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“Wishing everyone a beautiful Onam. This is a vibrant festival celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the world. May this festival further empower the spirit of happiness, togetherness, and prosperity. Have a wonderful Onam,” the Prime Minister said.

In a separate post, PM Modi extended his greetings on Milad-un-Nabi, wishing people joy and togetherness on the occasion.

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“Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Milad-un-Nabi. I hope this occasion furthers togetherness and joy all around us. May the spirit of kindness and giving back to society always guide us,” PM Modi said.

President Murmu also extends greetings

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her warm greetings on both occasions. In her Onam message, she wished citizens, particularly people from Kerala living in India and abroad.

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She said the festival is an occasion to express gratitude to nature on the arrival of the new harvest. President Murmu also highlighted Onam’s celebration of Kerala’s rich culture and spirit of brotherhood, with traditions such as boat races, folk dances, music and sports showcasing the state’s cultural heritage.

The President prayed that the festival would bring happiness, peace, good health and prosperity to all and inspire citizens to contribute to the nation’s progress.

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On Eid Milad-un-Nabi, President Murmu extended her heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to fellow citizens, especially the Muslim community. She said the occasion offers an opportunity to remember the teachings of Prophet Muhammad and draw inspiration from his principles of noble morals and duty. She also called for collective efforts towards building an inclusive and progressive India.

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About Onam

The tenth day of the harvest festival is being observed today by all Malayali communities across the country on Wednesday. Onam is a ten-day harvest and cultural festival which is predominantly celebrated in Kerala. It marks the Malayali New Year in the Malayalam month of Chingam which falls in the month of August and September. The auspicious day also commemorates the homecoming of the mythical mighty King Mahabali and is marked by vibrant festivities, unity, and traditional feasts.

About Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the auspicious festival, also known as Eid-e-Milad, is a significant festival in the Muslim religion commemorated in the third month of the Islamic calendar, Rabi' al-Awwal. The festival celebrates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. According to legends, the supreme Prophet Muhammad died on the same day.