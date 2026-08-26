Onam 2026: Keralam Sees Heavy Rush At Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple As Devotees Arrive For Thiruvonam Darshan

Keralam Sees Heavy Rush At Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple On Onam | X/ ANI

Thiruvananthapuram witnessed a heavy rush of devotees at the iconic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram as Keralam celebrated Thiruvonam, which is the most important day of the Onam festival, on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. Thousands of devotees arrived at the historic temple to offer prayers and seek blessings on the auspicious occasion.

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Devotees visited Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in the Keralam capital, Thiruvananthapuram, witnessed heavy rush in the early morning on the occasion of Thiruvonam. Large numbers of devotees were also seen at Guruvayur Temple. Special arrangements have been made to facilitate darshan for all devotees visiting the temple on Wednesday. Priority is being given to devotees standing in the general queue. For the convenience of devotees, special darshan restrictions are in place from 6 AM to 2 PM.

Giant beautiful Pookkalams were also created inside the premises of the Guruvayur Temple. The Pookkalams featured the mighty King Mahabali.

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About The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, one of Kerala’s most revered places of worship, holds special significance during Onam. Devotees from different parts of the state and beyond gathered in large numbers for Thiruvonam darshan, creating a festive atmosphere around the temple. The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple is dedicated to Lord Padmanabha, a reclining form of Lord Vishnu. The temple is renowned for its distinctive Kerala-Dravidian architecture, intricate carvings and rich historical legacy.

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Onam celebrations in Keralam

Onam is celebrated across Keralam to commemorate the annual return of King Mahabali, whose reign is traditionally associated with prosperity, equality and happiness. According to legend, Mahabali visits Keralam during Onam, and people welcome him by decorating their homes, preparing elaborate feasts and participating in traditional celebrations.

Thiruvonam marks the culmination of the ten-day Onam celebrations. On this day, families prepare the traditional Onam Sadya, a grand vegetarian feast served on banana leaves. Floral carpets, known as pookkalams, are also prepared outside homes as part of the celebrations.