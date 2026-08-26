Mumbai Set For Festive Week As Communities Celebrate Onam, Eid-e-Milad, Raksha Bandhan And Narali Purnima | AI

Mumbai: It will be a festive week in Mumbai as different communities come together to celebrate Onam, Eid-e-Milad, Yajur Upakarma, Raksha Bandhan and Narali Purnima.

Malayalis celebrate Onam

On Wednesday, Malayalis will celebrate Onam, marking the culmination of the 10-day festival in Kerala. Coinciding with the harvest season, the festival honours the legendary King Mahabali, whose spirit is believed to visit Kerala every year. Onam symbolises prosperity, unity and cultural heritage and is traditionally associated with the harvest season.

On the day, Malayalis visit temples early in the morning wearing new clothes. Onam Sadhya, a traditional vegetarian feast comprising a variety of dishes served on a banana leaf, is the highlight. Those unable to prepare the feast at home often head to Kerala restaurants. Entrances of homes are decorated with colourful floral arrangements, or pookalams, to mark the occasion. Malayali associations also hold cultural programmes during the week or month.

Cultural events across Mumbai

The Borivali Malayali Samajam organised a Kaikottikali competition between August 22 and 25. The group dance, traditionally performed by women, saw the participation of 10 groups from Dombivli, Thane and other areas, said Nalini Pillai, the organisation’s joint secretary (art).

Families look forward to Sadhya, while restaurants across the city also serve the feast. Mani’s Lunch Home in Chembur, for instance, will serve 16 dishes, including Palada Pradhaman, a traditional dessert made with milk and sugar. “Last year, nearly 650 people had the Sadhya, and the meals continued till evening,” said a restaurant representative. “Many people also take packed meals home to enjoy with their families.”

Muslims will celebrate Eid-e-Milad on Wednesday to mark the birthday of Prophet Mohammad. Processions will be organised across the city.

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Thursday will be observed as Yajur Upakarma, also known as Avani Avittam, a ritual observed by South Indian Brahmin communities to replace the sacred thread worn by men. The ritual is observed during Shravan and is considered a day of renewal and remembrance. Those following the Rig Veda observe Upakarma a day earlier.

Friday will bring Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi Purnima, which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters traditionally tie a Rakhi on their brothers’ wrists and exchange sweets and gifts. The festival is observed on the full-moon day of Shravan.

Friday will also see the Koli community celebrate Narali Purnima, or Coconut Day, a festival dedicated to Varun, the Sea God. The festival holds special significance for the fishing community, with people offering coconuts to the sea and praying for safety and prosperity. Narali Purnima coincides with other festivals observed on the full moon of Shravan, including Raksha Bandhan and Shravani Purnima.

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