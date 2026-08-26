Congress MLA Amin Patel Seeks Second MRI Machine, Medicines And Staff For Overburdened JJ Hospital |

Mumbai: Seeking urgent intervention to address mounting pressure on patients at Sir J.J. Hospital in Byculla, Congress MLA and Deputy Leader of the Vidhan Sabha Congress Party Amin Patel has urged Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif to ensure installation of a second MRI machine, adequate supply of medicines and filling of vacant staff posts at the state-run hospital.

In a letter dated, Patel said around 2,500 to 3,000 patients visit the hospital’s OPD every day, resulting in a heavy workload for doctors and support staff. Due to staff shortages, patients are reportedly forced to wait for several hours for consultations, investigations and other essential services.

Heavy OPD load strains services

Patel also highlighted the shortage of essential medicines at the hospital. According to his letter, economically weaker patients, including those travelling from different districts of Maharashtra, are being forced to purchase medicines from outside pharmacies, adding to their financial burden.

He urged the Medical Education Department to review the hospital’s existing staff strength and fill all vacant posts at the earliest.

Medicine shortage affects patients

The Congress MLA also raised concerns over the prolonged waiting period for MRI investigations. He said discussions had been held with the Secretary of the Medical Education Department and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, during which assurances were given that two MRI machines would be made operational to substantially reduce the waiting period.

“Despite these assurances, only one MRI machine is presently operational,” Patel said in the letter, urging Mushrif to personally intervene and ensure that the second machine is installed and made operational at the earliest.

Patel said the availability of medicines, adequate manpower and diagnostic facilities was essential to ensure timely treatment at one of Maharashtra’s major government hospitals, which caters to patients from across the state.

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