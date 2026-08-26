Mumbai’s Iconic Maha Pookalam At CSMT Cancelled This Year After Railways Deny Permission Over Security Concerns | AI

Mumbai: The annual Maha Pookalam, the traditional floral carpet created at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) during Onam, will not be held this year after the Railways denied permission citing security concerns.

Railways cite security restrictions

The event, organised by the All Mumbai Malayalee Association (AMMA) since 2015, had become a prominent feature of Mumbai’s Onam celebrations, adding festivity to one of the city’s busiest railway stations. The organisers said they had approached Railway authorities seeking permission but were informed that the event could not be permitted this year in view of the prevailing security situation.

Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, said the denial was linked to the imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC in the area following a Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh protest held a few months ago in front of the motormen’s lobby at the station.

Floral carpet attracted thousands

“The restrictions are still in force, and no permissions are currently being granted for any activities in front of the motormen’s lobby. All activities are now being conducted near Platforms 7 and 8,” said Nila.

The Pookalam was traditionally prepared overnight on Uthradam, the day before Onam, by volunteers from across Mumbai. Using hundreds of kilograms of flowers, the elaborate floral carpet would be completed by early morning and attract visitors to CSMT on Thiruvonam.

Event gained national recognition

According to the organisers, the installation has drawn up to 2.6 million visitors over the years, including people from across India and abroad. The event also featured prominently in the media and on social media platforms.

Jojo Thomas, president of AMMA, said the organisers were disappointed by the decision but respected the Railways’ security concerns, particularly given CSMT’s strategic importance.

“It is painful that permission could not be obtained this year, especially given the support and appreciation the event has received in the past. We fully understand and respect the importance the Railways attaches to security at a strategic location such as CSMT,” Thomas said.

He expressed hope that the organisers could work with Railway authorities to facilitate the event in the future with necessary security protocols. Thomas said the Pookalam had also evolved beyond an Onam celebration, serving as a floral tribute to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks who lost their lives at CSMT and conveying a message of peace and remembrance.

Social worker Dhanraj Rathod said its absence would be a significant loss to the city’s Onam celebrations, while acknowledging the importance of security arrangements.

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