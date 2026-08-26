Bhiwandi NCP Stages Unique Ganpati Protest Over Potholes, Demands Road Repairs And Civic Accountability |

Bhiwandi: With pothole-ridden roads becoming a major concern during the monsoon, the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) staged a unique protest at Kalyan Naka in Bhiwandi on Tuesday, demanding immediate repairs and accountability from the civic administration.

Led by NCP city president Pravin Patil, the protesters placed a human-sized replica of Lord Ganpati amid the potholes to highlight the poor condition of roads and question the functioning of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation.

The protesters raised slogans such as “MPs, MLAs, Mayor and corporators, go into the potholes” expressing their anger against civic authorities and elected representatives over the condition of roads across the city.

Rs 2.5 crore spent, yet roads remain battered

Patil alleged that around Rs 2.5 crore had been spent on road repairs and pothole-filling work ahead of the monsoon. However, he claimed that several roads deteriorated soon after the rains began, with large potholes appearing on key stretches across the city.

According to Patil, rainwater accumulating in the potholes has made commuting difficult and raised concerns over road safety. He questioned the quality of the repair work and demanded an inquiry into the expenditure.

“The civic administration should make public the complete details of the money spent on road repairs and conduct a quality audit of the work carried out by contractors. If irregularities are found, those responsible should face action Patil said.

Accident risk rises

Kalyan Naka is one of Bhiwandi’s key traffic routes and witnesses heavy vehicular movement. Protesters said potholes filled with rainwater have disrupted traffic and increased the risk of accidents, particularly for two-wheeler riders.

The NCP warned that if immediate steps are not taken to improve the condition of roads, the party would intensify its agitation in the coming days.

NCP office-bearers and workers, including Asif Ansari, Aruna Ankam, Jhanvi Bhoir, Shamim Ansari, Mahesh Yemul, Ranjitsinh Walia and Venkatesh Gaddam, participated in the protest.

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