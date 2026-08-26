Maharashtra FDA Suspends Ayub’s Fort Licence Over Serious Food Safety Violations, Kurla Canteen Also Penalised |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business licence of Ayub’s, a food establishment in Fort, after an inspection found serious and widespread violations of food safety and hygiene norms. The action was taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Storage and hygiene lapses detected

An inspection conducted on August 22 under the guidance of Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe found several lapses at the establishment, including improper storage of eggs and other high-risk food items at room temperature, lack of adequate temperature-control facilities and improper segregation of raw and cooked food.

FDA officials also found poor hygiene in food-handling areas, open and poorly maintained drains, stagnant water, houseflies and inadequate pest-control measures. The establishment also lacked adequate personal hygiene facilities for food handlers and had deficiencies in food testing and traceability records.

Pest control and sanitation issues

The FDA said the combination of these violations indicated serious deficiencies in the establishment’s basic food safety control system, potentially increasing the risk of microbial contamination, cross-contamination and food-borne illnesses.

The FSSAI licence of Ayub’s was suspended with effect from August 23.

In a separate action, FDA found serious hygiene and food-safety violations at Sankalp Mahila Audyogik Utpadak Sahakari Society Limited’s Mid-Day Meal Canteen in Kurla West during an inspection on August 21, 2026. The establishment scored just 53 out of 112 marks (48%) and was classified as “Non-Compliance”. Inspectors found poor housekeeping, dirt and food residue, unhygienic walls and fittings, cracked flooring with stagnant water, inadequate pest-exclusion measures and no records of periodic drinking-water testing as per IS 10500 standards. FDA suspended with immediate effect the food business licence of the canteen.

The FDA said further legal and administrative action against the establishments will be taken as per the applicable provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act and regulations.

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