Mumbai Hospital Completes 175 Paediatric Epilepsy Surgeries, Aims To Cross 200-Milestone Soon |

Mumbai: For children living with drug-resistant epilepsy, surgery can offer more than seizure control—it can provide a chance to return to school, regain developmental abilities and lead a more independent life. Mumbai-based Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital has performed more than 175 paediatric epilepsy surgeries over the past 3.5 years and is now on track to cross the 200-surgery milestone.

87% children remain seizure-free

The hospital said 87% of children who underwent curative epilepsy surgery remained seizure-free at a minimum one-year follow-up. Its dedicated complex paediatric epilepsy programme treats children whose seizures continue despite multiple medications and require highly specialised surgical intervention.

Epilepsy affects an estimated 0.8% of India’s paediatric and adolescent population, with many cases developing during childhood. Around one-third of children with epilepsy are estimated to have drug-resistant epilepsy. India is estimated to have 2-3 million people living with drug-resistant epilepsy, of whom around one million could potentially benefit from surgery. However, only about two in every 1,000 eligible patients undergo epilepsy surgery, pointing to a significant treatment gap.

Specialised care needed

Dr Anaita Udwadia Hegde, Head of Neurosciences, said complex paediatric epilepsy requires specialised infrastructure and a multidisciplinary team for accurate diagnosis and treatment. Dr Pradnya Gadgil, Head of the Complex Paediatric Epilepsy Programme, said uncontrolled seizures can affect both a child's safety and neurodevelopment, making early identification of suitable surgical candidates important.

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The surgeries performed include corpus callosotomy, hemispherectomy and minimally invasive stereotactic radiofrequency ablation. Depending on the underlying condition, surgery may remove or disconnect the brain tissue responsible for seizures or substantially reduce the seizure burden.

In one case, a six-year-old boy with daily drop attacks became seizure-free after corpus callosotomy when multiple medicines failed. A 10-year-old girl from Ratnagiri with extensive pre-birth brain damage and daily seizures underwent hemispherectomy and was seizure-free three months later.

Doctors said successful epilepsy surgery can extend beyond seizure control, with some children showing improvements in neurocognitive and developmental functioning after treatment.

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