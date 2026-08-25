Panvel Civic Body Launches Street Play Campaign To Educate Students On Child Safety And Mental Health | AI

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a street-play awareness campaign aimed at educating school students and youngsters about child safety, sexual abuse prevention and mental health.

The campaign, organised by the PMC’s Women and Child Welfare Department, was inaugurated by mayor Nitin Patil at Loknete D B Patil Vidyalaya, School No. 1, Panvel, on Tuesday.

Focus on good touch and bad touch

The street plays seek to sensitise minors, particularly girls, about ‘good touch and bad touch’ and help them recognise and prevent sexual exploitation. The campaign also addresses suicidal thoughts among youngsters arising from depression, while highlighting the importance of communication, timely guidance and seeking professional or trusted support.

Students were encouraged not to keep problems or mental stress to themselves and instead speak openly with parents, teachers or other trusted individuals. The campaign also seeks to convey that seeking help during difficult times is a sign of strength and an important step towards addressing mental health concerns.

Students encouraged to seek help

The initiative has been conceptualised by Mamta Pritam Mhatre, chairperson of the PMC Women and Child Welfare Committee. It will be conducted in phases across all PMC schools as well as private schools within the civic limits. Street plays will also be staged at malls, gardens, marketplaces and other public places witnessing large footfalls to reach parents and the wider community.

“Every girl needs to be aware of her safety and every youngster should have the right support during difficult times. Children and youngsters should feel free to express their problems and seek help at the right time. Creating a safe childhood and a positive younger generation is the main objective of this campaign,” said Mhatre.

The launch was attended by Mhatre, ward committee chairman Ajay Bahira, corporators Darshana Bhoir, Pratibha Bhoir, Priti George, Ruchita Londhe, Dr Priyanka Kandpile, Dr Asmita Gharat and Yogita Phadke, along with PMC education officer Ramesh Chavan, Women and Child Welfare Department head Kirti Mahajan, civic officials, teachers and students.

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