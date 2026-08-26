Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2026: BMC Denies Making Fitness Certificate Mandatory For Ganesh Idols |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday clarified that it has not made fitness certificates mandatory for large Ganesh idols and has not issued any directive requiring committees to maintain complete records of an idol from its construction to distribution.

BMC Debunks News Reports Over Fitness Certificate

The clarification came after reports circulated on social media claiming that the civic body had decided to introduce mandatory fitness certificates for Ganesh idols weighing more than one tonne following the recent Bhuleshwar idol accident, in which two people were killed and several others injured.

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In a post on X, the BMC said reports suggesting that a fitness certificate was compulsory for Shri Ganesh idols were incorrect. The civic body also denied having taken any decision to mandate the maintenance of detailed information about an idol throughout the process, from its crafting to its distribution. The BMC urged Ganeshotsav committees and devotees not to believe or circulate such information.

Reports Of Proposed Safety Framework

The clarification comes amid reports that the civic administration was considering a dedicated safety framework for the transportation and arrival of large Ganesh idols ahead of Ganeshotsav. Several reports had claimed that the proposed measures could include structural safety checks, fitness certificates and monitoring of heavy idols from the manufacturing stage until their arrival at pandals.

A meeting had reportedly been held to discuss a dedicated Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the safety, certification and transportation of large idols, following the Bhuleshwar incident. The reported proposals also included maintaining information about heavy idols and monitoring their movement to prevent accidents. The BMC's latest statement, however, makes it clear that no such certification or record-keeping directive has been issued or finalised.

Mandals Urged To Prioritise Safety

The civic body said it was nevertheless important for Ganeshotsav committees to prioritise safety during idol arrival processions. It appealed to mandals to coordinate closely with the Mumbai Police, traffic authorities and the BMC while transporting idols. The issue has gained attention ahead of Ganeshotsav, when thousands of Ganesh idols, including several large and heavy installations, are transported through Mumbai's roads.

The BMC has also been focusing on road safety during the festival, with officials directed to ensure that routes used for Ganesh idol arrival and immersion are properly maintained and free of potholes.

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