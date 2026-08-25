Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal Extends ₹11 Lakh Financial Aid To Bhuleshwar Cha Raja After Idol Collapse Kills 2; ₹5L Each For Kin Of Deceased |

Mumbai: Following the tragic collapse of the 22-foot-tall idol of Bhuleshwar Cha Raja during its arrival procession, the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal on Tuesday extended financial assistance to the Bhuleshwar Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal and the families of the deceased.

In its latest post on X, the Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal announced that it would provide Rs 11 lakh in aid to the Bhuleshwar Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal. It will also provide Rs 5 lakh each to the families of late Bhuleshwar Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal secretary Sanket Nevshe and late office-bearer Brijesh Joshi.

Two killed in idol collapse

The announcement comes after two people were killed and nearly five others injured when the massive idol collapsed during its arrival procession on Saturday evening at Balaram Merchant Road in the Bhuleshwar area.

According to the police investigation, a possible technical failure in the support system holding the massive idol may have led to the collapse. The idol was reportedly being transported from a Ganesh idol workshop in Byculla towards Bhuleshwar when the incident occurred.

Reports stated that the procession was nearing the pandal, with the idol around 50-100 feet away, when it suddenly collapsed from the crane, killing two people. The injured were subsequently rushed to Reliance Hospital, GT Hospital and JJ Hospital for treatment.

Police probe possible faulty welding

The deceased have been identified as Sanket Nevshe, president of the Bhuleshwar Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, and Brijesh Joshi, an office-bearer of the Mandal.

The police investigation has reportedly pointed to faulty welding as one possible reason behind the collapse. The structure was allegedly being supported from behind by only a single metal piece.

BMC assures route inspections

The tragic incident has cast a shadow over the Ganeshotsav celebrations and left devotees shocked. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has assured that it will inspect the routes being used for Ganesh idol arrival processions across Mumbai, with a focus on road repairs and safety measures.