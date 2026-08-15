FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'India Celebrates 80th Independence Day, Must Dream Big, Says PM'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. 'We Must Dream Big': Top Quotes From PM Modi’s Independence Day 2026 Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation from the Red Fort on India’s 80th Independence Day, paid tribute to freedom fighters and highlighted India’s economic and technological growth. He called the first-ever Independence Day rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ at the Red Fort historic and urged citizens to dream big. Modi reiterated his vision of making India a developed nation by 2047. (Read more...)

2. Maharashtra Celebrates 80th Independence Day: CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde & Sunetra Pawar Hoist Tricolour Across State

Maharashtra marked the 80th Independence Day with flag-hoisting ceremonies across the state. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led celebrations at Mantralaya in Mumbai, while Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hoisted the Tricolour in Thane and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar in Beed. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort. (Read more...)

VIDEO | Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) hoists flag at Mantralaya on Independence Day.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/YResLiiRLY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2026

3. Who Were The 'Fragile Five'? PM Modi Recalls India’s Economic Transformation In Independence Day Speech

From Brazil to Turkey, here’s a look at the five emerging economies once dubbed the ‘Fragile Five’ and why India was included in the group. (Read more...)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

4. 'We Must Dream Big': Top Quotes From PM Modi’s Independence Day 2026 Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation from the Red Fort on India’s 80th Independence Day, paid tribute to freedom fighters and highlighted India’s economic and technological growth. He called the first-ever Independence Day rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ at the Red Fort historic and urged citizens to dream big. Modi reiterated his vision of making India a developed nation by 2047. (Read more...)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

5. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Hoists Flag On 80th Independence Day In Nagpur, Calls On Indians To Build Prosperous, Secure & Self-Reliant Nation By 2047- VIDEO

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the national flag at Hedgewar Bhavan in Nagpur on Saturday during India's 80th Independence Day celebrations. Addressing the gathering, he honoured the sacrifices made for freedom and urged citizens to make India prosperous and secure. Bhagwat also called for confronting global challenges while advancing the nation's contribution to humanity worldwide. (Read more...)

Nagpur, Maharashtra: RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat says, "Respected dignitaries, all the police and security personnel present here, and my fellow citizens, Independence Day is a subject of joy and celebration for all of us. If we count from 1857, for nearly 90 years, our… https://t.co/sQUHWBxodT pic.twitter.com/dc7ltyt1kS — IANS (@ians_india) August 15, 2026

6. 650 New Universities In A Decade, Medical Seats More Than Doubled: PM Modi Highlights India’s Education Transformation | Video

PM Modi, in his 80th Independence Day address, highlighted India’s higher education expansion, saying nearly 650 universities have been added in the past decade and medical seats have more than doubled since 2014. He also highlighted the new education policy and said foreign universities are coming to India, allowing students to earn global degrees domestically. (Read more...)

VIDEO | Independence Day 2026: Addressing the nation from ramparts of Red Fort, PM Modi (@narendramodi) says, "From 2004 to 2014, our country had fewer than 350 universities. Today, within just 10-12 years, nearly 650 new universities have been added, taking the total to close to… pic.twitter.com/vr7FkQdudJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2026

7. Independence Day 2026: Team India Hoists Tricolour In Galle Ahead Of 1st Test Against Sri Lanka

Team India celebrated India’s 80th Independence Day at Galle International Stadium by hoisting the Tricolour ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka. The players and support staff gathered for the patriotic ceremony before focusing on the crucial red-ball contest. The two-match series, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, begins in Galle on August 15. (Read more...)

On the occasion of Independence Day, #TeamIndia gathered at Galle to hoist the Tricolour 🇮🇳 ahead of the First #SLvIND Test.#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/tHKIggV6AU — BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2026

8. 'One Flag, A Billion Emotions': IPL Franchises Unite In Patriotic Tribute On India’s 80th Independence Day | Video

Several IPL franchises, including CSK, RCB, KKR, RR, PBKS, DC and MI, extended Independence Day greetings, celebrating India's unity and patriotism. Their messages came as PM Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort and expressed confidence that India will become a developed nation by 2047, urging citizens to work towards the vision of Viksit Bharat. (Read more...)

Let the tricolour fly high! 🇮🇳



Here’s to the freedom, togetherness and spirit that make India what it is.

Happy 80th Independence Day! 🫂#WhistlePodu #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/4xQAQJRwak — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 15, 2026

9. 'As a Military Child It Was A Festival': Rakul Preet Singh Reveals How She Celebrated Independence Day During Her Childhood | FPJ Exclusive

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh opens up about why Independence Day will always remain special to her. (Read more...)

10. Google Doodle Marks India’s 80th Independence Day With Vibrant Tribute To Rich Textile Heritage, Diverse Craft Traditions

Google marked India's 80th Independence Day with a vibrant textile-inspired Doodle celebrating the country's diverse craftsmanship and cultural heritage. Based on Namrata Kumar's 2023 artwork, the updated design brings together traditions such as Jamdani, Ikat, Ajrakh, Benarasi, Kani Pashmina and Kerala Kasavu, symbolising India's rich regional diversity and identity. (Read more..)