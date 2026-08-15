Independence Day 2026: Team India Hoists Tricolour In Galle Ahead Of 1st Test Against Sri Lanka

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On the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, Team India gathered at the Galle International Stadium in Sri Lanka to hoist the Tricolour ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka. The players marked the special day with a patriotic ceremony before turning their attention to the crucial red-ball contest.

The Indian squad came together at the venue as the national flag was unfurled, creating a special moment for the players and support staff. The ceremony carried added significance as the team is spending Independence Day away from home while representing the country on the international stage.

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The first Test between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin in Galle on August 15, with the two-match series forming part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

With the Tricolour flying high in Galle, Team India will now look to carry the spirit of Independence Day onto the field. Led by Shubman Gill, India will aim to begin the two-Test series strongly against Sri Lanka and boost its position in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.