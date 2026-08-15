Who Were The 'Fragile Five'? PM Modi Recalls India’s Economic Transformation In Independence Day Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort on Saturday, invoked the controversial “Fragile Five” label to underline what he described as India’s remarkable economic transformation over the past 12 years.

“India was once counted among the ‘Fragile Five’,” PM Modi said, asserting that the efforts of 140 crore Indians had since helped the country emerge as a major economy and the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

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But what exactly was the ‘Fragile Five’, and why was India placed in the group?

Who Were The ‘Fragile Five’?

The term ‘Fragile Five’ was coined by analysts at global investment bank Morgan Stanley in 2013 to describe five emerging-market economies considered particularly vulnerable to external financial shocks and shifts in global capital flows.

The five countries were Brazil, India, Indonesia, South Africa and Turkey.

The label emerged at a time when investors were increasingly worried about emerging markets as the US Federal Reserve signalled that it could begin scaling back its monetary stimulus. Economies heavily dependent on foreign capital were seen as particularly exposed to sudden outflows, currency pressure and tighter global financial conditions.

Why Was India Included?

India was considered vulnerable because of a combination of economic pressures at the time, including a large current-account deficit, high inflation, a weakening rupee and significant dependence on foreign capital inflows. The country's external financing requirements made it particularly sensitive to changes in global investor sentiment.

The term therefore became shorthand for concerns about the economic vulnerabilities of these five emerging markets rather than a formal classification or permanent grouping.

PM Modi’s ‘Fragile Five’ Reference

More than a decade after the term was coined, PM Modi used the label in his Independence Day speech to contrast India's economic position then with what he described as its current standing.

“The world had dumped India's economy in the ‘Fragile Five’. People's efforts have resulted in taking India to a major economy in the last 12 years,” Modi said from the Red Fort.

He said India is now moving ahead with greater speed and confidence, presenting the shift from the ‘Fragile Five’ tag to a major economy as a marker of the country's economic journey.

The reference formed part of PM Modi's broader Independence Day message on India's growth, self-reliance and ambition to become a developed nation by 2047.