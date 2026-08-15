'As a Military Child It Was A Festival': Rakul Preet Singh Reveals How She Celebrated Independence Day During Her Childhood | FPJ Exclusive | File Pic

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh hails from an Army background. Her father, Col. (Retd.) Kulwinder Singh, served as an officer in the Indian Army’s Regiment of Artillery. There were frequent transfers and border postings, and Rakul grew up in Army cantonments. Perhaps this is why Independence Day celebrations have a very special place in her heart.

When asked about her childhood memories during Independence Day, Rakul shared, “As a Military Child, Independence Day wasn’t just another day on the calendar; it was a festival. I attended the Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi, and some of my best school memories are of the grand celebrations of Independence Day.”

She added, “I can recall joining in patriotic song competitions and being very proud to sing for my country. In retrospect, I see how those moments helped to form my definition of patriotism from a very young age.”

The actress doesn’t shy away from expressing her love for the country. “What I felt for India and its respect and love remains a very special one in my heart even today,” Rakul said.