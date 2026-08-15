650 New Universities In A Decade, Medical Seats More Than Doubled: PM Modi Highlights India’s Education Transformation | Video | X / PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country added 650 new universities in the last decade and more than doubled the number of medical seats since 2014.

In his address to the nation on the 80th Independence Day, Modi said the government brought in a new education policy after decades.

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"For 35 years, there was no education policy. We brought a new education policy," he said from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

"From 2004 to 2014, there were fewer than 350 universities. And today, within 10-12 years, nearly 650 new universities have been added," the prime minister said.

"Before 2014, there were only 400 medical seats, and today nearly 850 medical seats are available," he added.

The prime minister said India is emerging as an attractive destination for foreign universities.

"... now foreign universities are also coming to India. Arrangements have also been made so that our youth can obtain foreign degrees within India," Modi said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)