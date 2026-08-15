Independence Day 2026: PM Modi Announces Free Online Coaching For Youth; 1 Crore To Get AI Training In One Year

ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced free online coaching for young people as part of his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, with the government also set to launch an artificial intelligence training scheme targeting one crore youth in a year.

Addressing the nation on India’s 80th Independence Day, PM Modi placed a strong focus on the role of young people in the country’s development and the goal of building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

The announcements came during the Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, which were held under tight security. This year’s celebrations also mark 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, which will be formally sung at the Red Fort as part of the programme.

From the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The youth have a big role in the journey to become a Viksit Bharat. The biggest beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat will be the youth of the country." pic.twitter.com/0QHxZajqWc — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026

Free Online coaching for youth

During his address, PM Modi announced free online coaching for young people. The initiative is aimed at expanding access to learning opportunities and helping youth prepare for their academic and career goals.

Celebration emphasis on ‘Yuva Shakti’ and the contribution of young Indians towards the vision of a developed India by 2047.

The Prime Minister also announced an AI training scheme under which one crore young people will receive training in artificial intelligence over the next year.

The announcements come at a time when digital learning and emerging technologies are becoming an increasingly important part of education and employment. However, further details on the online coaching programme, including eligibility, courses, registration process and the platform through which the coaching will be offered, are yet to be provided.

#WATCH | Delhi: From the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... Becoming an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is crucial. That is why, over the past few years, our conviction has been that India should no longer live in dependence on other nations; we must become… pic.twitter.com/DI9GV1xx1M — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026

PM Modi stresses Atmanirbhar Bharat

A major theme of the Prime Minister’s address was the need for India to become self-reliant. PM Modi said that achieving an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is essential for the country’s progress and called for reducing dependence on other nations.

“Becoming an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is crucial,” PM Modi said, stressing the need for India to strengthen its own capabilities and protect its interests.

He said the country must move away from dependence and build stronger domestic capacities. The Prime Minister also pointed to initiatives such as ‘Make in India’, ‘Swadeshi’ and ‘Local for Local’ as part of this broader push towards self-reliance.