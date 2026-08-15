RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Hoists Flag On 80th Independence Day In Nagpur, Calls On Indians To Build Prosperous, Secure & Self-Reliant Nation By 2047- VIDEO

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Hoists Flag On 80th Independence Day In Nagpur. |

On the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the national flag on Saturday at Hedgewar Bhavan, the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Nagpur, Maharashtra: On the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, RSS Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the national flag at the RSS headquarters pic.twitter.com/0XcP89p29P — IANS (@ians_india) August 15, 2026

Visuals of Bhagwat hoisting the Tricolour have surfaced online, showing him in the presence of other officials and police personnel as he unfurled the national flag with pride and zeal.

Bhagwat addresses gathering

Bhagwat also addressed the gathering and delivered a strong and heartfelt speech on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, he said, “Respected dignitaries, all the police and security personnel present here, and my fellow citizens, Independence Day is a subject of joy and celebration for all of us. If we count from 1857, for nearly 90 years, our ancestors made various kinds of sacrifices and gave their lives to achieve independence for us.”

Nagpur, Maharashtra: RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat says, "Respected dignitaries, all the police and security personnel present here, and my fellow citizens, Independence Day is a subject of joy and celebration for all of us. If we count from 1857, for nearly 90 years, our… https://t.co/sQUHWBxodT pic.twitter.com/dc7ltyt1kS — IANS (@ians_india) August 15, 2026

He further said, “We have a sense of pride in those sacrifices and contributions, and we also feel the joy that they ultimately received a successful conclusion.”

Call for national progress

Speaking about the responsibilities that came with independence, Bhagwat said that it is now the responsibility of the people of the country to make India prosperous, secure and affluent.

“If we wish to transform it into a nation that makes its destined contribution to the world, we must recognise that there are numerous obstacles and detractors in our path,” he added.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra | RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat says, "... While it is certain that our nation has attained independence and will remain independent, the task of making it prosperous, secure, and affluent lies ahead. If we wish to transform it into a nation that… https://t.co/tmaagcrp2L pic.twitter.com/dXQGnPfXJk — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026

Bhagwat urged people to confront global challenges without deviating from the country’s core principles and work towards elevating India to the status of ‘Vishwaguru’ — a nation that makes a meaningful contribution to the lives of people across the world.

Independence Day celebrations

Meanwhile, the nation is celebrating its 80th Independence Day, with thousands of people across the country marking the occasion with pride and patriotism.

This year’s Independence Day celebrations are centred on Yuva Shakti, highlighting the role of India’s youth in the country’s journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

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