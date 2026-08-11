FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Heavy Showers Hit Mumbai, Chloe Bakalar Quits OpenAI'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Colombia Earthquake: Death Toll Rises To 132 After Powerful 7.4-Magnitude Quake; Rescue Operations Intensify Amid Aftershock Fears, 570 Injured | Video

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Colombia, killing at least 132 people and injuring 570 others, according to CNN. Pereira reported 60 deaths, while 86 buildings collapsed and seven airports suspended operations. Risaralda emerged as the worst-hit region. Authorities launched emergency response and rescue operations as concerns over aftershocks continued. (Read more...)

Así colapsó parte del Hospital Universitario de Cali, una de las ciudades más golpeadas por el sismo. #Colombia #Terremoto pic.twitter.com/1q3VRRUVzH — Cristian Crespo F. 🇨🇺 (@cristiancrespoj) August 10, 2026

2. Watch: PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah And NDA Leaders Wave Tiranga During 'Mangal Milan'

PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and other NDA leaders waved the Tiranga during Tuesday's 'Mangal Milan', their last parliamentary party meeting of the Monsoon Session. Vande Mataram slogans echoed the venue. NDA MPs later marched towards Parliament, accusing the Opposition of avoiding discussion despite the Centre saying Shah was ready to respond to debate on student protests. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and other NDA leaders wave Tiranga during NDA's weekly parliamentary party meeting 'Mangal Milan' at PLB Building. pic.twitter.com/3FHHsS4Msr — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026

3. Manav Sardana, The Entrepreneur Who Bought DLF The Dahlias Penthouse For ₹271 Crore

Entrepreneur Manav Sardana has purchased a luxury penthouse at DLF The Dahlias in Gurugram for ₹271 crore, among India’s biggest single-home property deals. The 17,200 sq ft residence highlights growing demand for ultra-luxury homes among wealthy buyers. DLF’s flagship project in Sector 54 has emerged as a premium address. (Read more...)

4. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Slow Traffic In Eastern & Western Suburbs, Delay Harbour Line Trains; IMD Forecasts More Rainfall

Heavy rain lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday morning, disrupting road and rail traffic across the city. Harbour Line trains were delayed by 10-15 minutes, while Central Railway services ran around five-seven minutes late. Waterlogging slowed traffic on Thane-Belapur Road, while IMD forecast more showers during the day and increased rainfall from August 13. (Read more...)

VIDEO | Mumbai: Rain lashes parts of the city. Visuals from Marine Drive area.#MumbaiRains #WeatherUpdate



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/7TN2C4WIKX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 11, 2026

5. VIDEO: HM Amit Shah, LoP Rahul Gandhi Under The Same Roof At Supriya Sule's Daughter's Wedding Reception

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi crossed paths at Sharad Pawar's granddaughter Revati Sule's wedding reception in Delhi on Monday. A video showed the leaders standing a short distance apart. The encounter came amid Opposition demands for Shah's statement in Parliament over the police crackdown during CJP's July 20 "Sansad Chalo" march. (Read more...)

Amit Shah and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi shared a rare cross-party moment on Monday evening, when they attended the Delhi wedding reception of Revati Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule and granddaughter of veteran politician Sharad Pawar. pic.twitter.com/NDf6DnS4id — Indians (@onindians_) August 11, 2026

6. Who Is Chloe Bakalar? OpenAI's AI Ethics Lead Resigns Less Than a Year After Joining

OpenAI’s AI ethics lead Chloe Bakalar has left the company less than a year after joining in August 2025, according to a report. Bakalar was reportedly OpenAI’s only dedicated ethicist, and no replacement has been named. Her exit comes after other senior safety and alignment leaders, including Johannes Heidecke and Joshua Achiam, also departed in 2026. (Read more...)

7. 'Sarpanch Challenge': CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke Launches Nationwide Drive To Transform Village Government Schools From August 15 | Video

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke announced a nationwide campaign to improve government schools in villages from August 15. The initiative will urge parents to conduct social audits of basic facilities and sarpanches to upgrade schools. The CJP will recognise village heads who bring visible improvements through its “Sarpanch Challenge”. (Read more...)

'Sarpanch Challenge': CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke Launches Nationwide Drive To Transform Village Government Schools From August 15 | Video | X @abhijeet_dipke & File photo

8. 'They Would Be Making A Terrible Mistake': US President Donald Trump Warns FIFA Against Replacing Gianni Infantino

US President Donald Trump backed FIFA President Gianni Infantino amid calls for his resignation, warning his removal would be a "terrible mistake". UEFA, AFC and CONCACAF have criticised Infantino over a withdrawn World Cup rights commercialisation proposal. CAF and CONMEBOL support him, while England's FA has reportedly withdrawn backing for his re-election ahead of FIFA's presidential vote. (Read more...)

FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing President Gianni Infantino. He is fantastic, having just presided over the most successful World Cup, by four times, ever presented. If he is gone, it will never be as successful or… pic.twitter.com/siI87iuSab — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) August 11, 2026

9. Inside Supriya Sule’s Daughter Revati's Delhi Wedding Reception: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul, Sonia & Priyanka Gandhi Attend - VIDEOS

PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi attended the Delhi wedding reception of Sharad Pawar's granddaughter Revati Sule on Monday. Hosted at Pawar's 6 Janpath residence, the event brought together leaders across party lines. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav and several Chief Ministers also attended the reception. (Read more...)

Revati Sule & Sarang Lakhani Exude Adorable Newlywed Couple Energy At Their Grand Delhi Reception; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Pose |

10. Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection Day 4: Pankaj Tripathi's Dog-Centric Film Sees Major Drop On First Monday, Collects ₹25 Lakh

Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Ohh My Dog witnessed an 80% drop at the box office on Day 4, collecting Rs 25 lakh net across 663 shows in India, compared to Rs 1.25 crore on Day 3. Directed by OMG 2 filmmaker Amit Rai, the film has earned Rs 3.50 crore net so far, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 4.20 crore. (Read more...)