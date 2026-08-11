 VIDEO: HM Amit Shah, LoP Rahul Gandhi Under The Same Roof At Supriya Sule's Daughter's Wedding Reception
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VIDEO: HM Amit Shah, LoP Rahul Gandhi Under The Same Roof At Supriya Sule's Daughter's Wedding Reception

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi crossed paths at Sharad Pawar's granddaughter Revati Sule's wedding reception in Delhi on Monday. A video showed the leaders standing a short distance apart. The encounter came amid Opposition demands for Shah's statement in Parliament over the police crackdown during CJP's July 20 "Sansad Chalo" march

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, August 11, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
VIDEO: HM Amit Shah, LoP Rahul Gandhi Under The Same Roof At Supriya Sule's Daughter's Wedding Reception
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New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s paths crossed at the wedding of NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s granddaughter Revati Sule in Delhi on Monday.

This comes at a time when Gandhi and other leaders of the opposition have been aggressively demanding a statement from the HM in Parliament over the police crackdown on 20 July during CJP's "Sansad Chalo" march.

A video has surfaced from the event, showing Shah and Gandhi standing at a short distance. While HM can be seen standing with security personnel, Gandhi can be seen with Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi and NCP leader Praful Patel. Shah can then be seen getting pictured with the newlyweds.

Besides, Priyanka Gandhi was also present from the Gandhi family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the reception. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was also present at the reception. He was seen posing with the couple, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla beside him, and later with Sharad Pawar.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda too attended the event and shared visuals of his interactions with Sharad Pawar, the newlyweds, Praful Patel and Jitendra Awhad.

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Revati Sule married in Mumbai

Revati Sule married Nagpur-based industrialist Sarang Lakhani in Mumbai on June 20. Sarang is the executive director of the Vishwaraj Group, while his father, Arun Lakhani, is the group’s chairman and managing director. Arun Lakhani was recently elected unopposed to the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

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