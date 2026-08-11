Inside Supriya Sule’s Daughter Revati's Delhi Wedding Reception: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul, Sonia & Priyanka Gandhi Attend - VIDEOS |

New Delhi: The wedding reception of Revati Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule and granddaughter of party chief Sharad Pawar, brought together several prominent political leaders from across party lines in Delhi on Monday. The reception was hosted at Sharad Pawar’s 6 Janpath residence.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Sharad Pawar were seen together at the reception, creating striking political optics. The gathering assumes added significance amid recent interactions between the Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the Prime Minister, even as the party remains a constituent of the Opposition INDIA bloc.

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Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attended the reception. The three were seen posing with Revati Sule and her husband Sarang Lakhani, blessing the newly married couple and interacting with members of the Pawar family and other political leaders.

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Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was also present at the reception. He was seen posing with the couple, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla beside him, and later with Sharad Pawar. Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda too attended the event and shared visuals of his interactions with Sharad Pawar, the newlyweds, Praful Patel and Jitendra Awhad.

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Revati Sule married Nagpur-based industrialist Sarang Lakhani in Mumbai on June 20. Sarang is the executive director of the Vishwaraj Group, while his father Arun Lakhani is the group’s chairman and managing director. Arun Lakhani was recently elected unopposed to the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

The wedding celebrations had also witnessed a high-profile gathering of political and public figures. Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Revanth Reddy, D K Shivakumar and Bhagwant Mann attended the wedding, while Prime Minister Modi and several other prominent personalities were among those who featured in the celebrations. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had attended the sangeet ceremony.

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The reception brought together leaders cutting across political affiliations, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.