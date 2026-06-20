Supriya Sule's Daughter's Wedding: Ranbir Kapoor To Amitabh Bachchan; Celebs Who Attended Revati Sule-Sarang Lakhanee's Big Day- VIDEO | Manav Manglani

It was a star-studded affair at the wedding celebrations of Supriya Sule's daughter, as several prominent names from politics, business and the entertainment industry marked their presence. From the Ambani family to members of the Bachchan family, the guest list featured some of the biggest personalities in the country.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor was seen arriving solo at the wedding of Revaati Sule and Sarang Lakhanee. The actor kept his look understated and elegant in an all-black outfit.

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant also attended the wedding celebrations in style. While Anant opted for a black kurta-pyjama paired with a golden koti, Radhika looked graceful in a cream-coloured saree.

Amitabh & Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan grabbed attention with their contrasting ensembles. While Jaya wore a red saree, Amitabh kept it classic in an off-white traditional outfit.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan was also seen donning Supriya Sule's daughter wedding. Bollywood's superstar flaunted an all black attire, black pants and black shirt along with a french style cap.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Shweta Bachchan Nanda also attended the wedding celebrations. She opted for a golden saree paired with a green blouse, completing her look with minimal accessories.

The pre-wedding celebrations of Revati Sule and Sarang Lakhanee were headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, who became the biggest attraction of the sangeet ceremony. The superstar set the dance floor ablaze as he danced to Koi Mil Gaya and shared warm moments with the couple, with videos from the event going viral online. While the celebrations were attended by close family members and prominent personalities from political and business circles, Shah Rukh's presence and performance remained the biggest talking point of the pre-wedding festivities.

The bride, Revati Sule, is the daughter of NCP (SP) leader and Member of Parliament Supriya Sule and businessman Sadanand Sule. Known for maintaining a low public profile, Revati has largely stayed away from the limelight despite belonging to one of Maharashtra's most prominent political families. The groom, Sarang Lakhanee, is a businessman from Nagpur and the son of industrialist Arun Lakhani, chairman of the Vishwaraj Group. Their wedding brought together two influential families from Maharashtra's political and business circles.