Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection Day 4: Pankaj Tripathi's Dog-Centric Film Sees Major Drop On First Monday, Collects ₹25 Lakh

Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection Day 4 | Photo Via YouTube

Ohh My Dog, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, Pawan Malhotra and Shreedhar Dubey, is directed by Amit Rai, the filmmaker behind OMG 2. The film revolves around fur babies and has been receiving positive reactions from audiences on social media. However, despite the favourable response, Ohh My Dog witnessed a major drop in its box office collection on Day 4.

Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Ohh My Dog collected a net of Rs 25 lakh across 663 shows on Day 4, marking an 80% drop from its Day 3 net of Rs 1.25 crore. With this, the film’s total India gross collection stands at Rs 4.20 crore, while its total India net collection has reached Rs 3.50 crore so far.

Ohh My Dog Budget

Reports suggest that Ohh My Dog has been made on a budget ranging between Rs 8 crore and Rs 25 crore. Against this backdrop, the film’s Day 4 collection of Rs 25 lakh can be considered disappointing, particularly after its Rs 1.25 crore haul on Day 3.

The sharp 80% drop indicates that the film is struggling to maintain its momentum on the crucial weekdays. While its overall performance will depend on the coming days, the first Monday figures suggest that the film faces a challenging box-office run.

Ohh My Dog Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Ohh My Dog 3 stars out of 5 and wrote, "Ohh My Dog had the potential to be a fantastic film, but a weak first half is the villain here. However, you can still watch it once because Rai has attempted something different. Also, if you are a dog lover, you will love this film."