Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection Day 3: Pankaj Tripathi's Film About Fur Babies Closes First Weekend At ₹3.25 Crore In India

Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection Day 3 | Photo Via YouTube

Pankaj Tripathi's latest film, Ohh My Dog, has recorded a modest start at the Indian box office despite releasing across a limited number of screens. Directed by Amit Rai, the filmmaker behind OMG 2, the film revolves around fur babies and has been receiving positive reactions from audiences on social media.

Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection Day 3

On Day 3, Ohh My Dog collected a net Rs 1.25 crore in India across 749 shows, according to Sacnilk. The film witnessed a 13.6% growth compared with its Day 2 collection of Rs 1.10 crore.

With the latest numbers, Ohh My Dog has recorded total India net collections of Rs 3.25 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 3.90 crore after its first weekend.

Ohh My Dog Budget

Reports state that Ohh My Dog's budget is somewhere between Rs 8 crore and Rs 25 crore.

If the film was made closer to the lower end of that reported range, its Rs 3.25 crore India net collection in the first weekend could be considered a reasonable start, especially given its limited release. However, if the higher budget estimate is accurate, the current box-office performance would be considered underwhelming and the film would need a significant jump in collections in the coming days.

For now, Ohh My Dog has shown some growth on Day 3, but it will need sustained collections in the coming week to establish itself as a successful theatrical venture.

Ohh My Dog Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Ohh My Dog 3 stars out of 5 and wrote, "Ohh My Dog had the potential to be a fantastic film, but a weak first half is the villain here. However, you can still watch it once because Rai has attempted something different. Also, if you are a dog lover, you will love this film."