Ohh My Dog Review: Bruno Steals The Show In Amit Rai's Strictly Decent Canine Drama

Ohh My Dog Review |

Director: Amir Rai

Cast: Bruno, Oscar, Pankaj Tripathi, Pawan Malhotra, Maahi Rai, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal, Sulakhyana Baruah

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: 3 stars

Ohh My Dog Review: Filmmaker Amit Rai, who is best known for directing the Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2, is now gearing up for his next directorial, Ohh My Dog, which will hit the big screen on Friday (August 7, 2026). The film's trailer grabbed our attention, but is the film worth your time and money? Read on to find out.

The movie revolves around two dogs, Momo and Oscar. Momo is from Assam and lives with a family, while Oscar is from Bihar and lives with Prince, a child working as a labourer at a construction site. One day, Momo is kidnapped, and Prince goes missing as well. In Assam, Appo (a child from Momo's family) starts searching for Momo, while in Bihar, Oscar looks for his owner, Prince. So, will they succeed in finding their loved ones?

Ohh My Dog is written and directed by Amit Rai. The film's storyline is quite interesting and is surely something new for the Indian audience. However, the first half of the film is quite dull. The screenplay and narration fail to keep us engaged, and apart from a couple of scenes, nothing impresses. The movie in the first half looks like a Crime Patrol episode. Also, the pace is quite slow, which makes the movie a bit boring.

The film becomes much better in the second half and is filled with some whistle-worthy moments featuring Oscar (Bruno). There's a scene in which around 250 dogs come together, and that particular sequence will give you goosebumps. Rai has also tried to add a God angle to the film, and it fits well.

Ohh My Dog Review – Actors' Performances

Ohh My Dog belongs to Bruno (dog), who portrays the character of Oscar in the film. Rai deserves applause for getting such a perfect performance out of a dog, and Bruno is surely the hero and saviour of this movie. Child actor Maahi Rai also impresses with his performance and is quite good.

Pankaj Tripathi has a supporting role in the film and, as usual, delivers a strong performance. Pawan Malhotra leaves a mark with his performance, while the female leads, Geeta Agrawal and Sulakhyana Baruah, are wonderful in their respective roles. Oscar, who plays the role of Momo in the film, is also quite good in his cameo.

Ohh My Dog Review – Music

The songs of Ohh My Dog are decent and suit the film's theme. However, the background score in a few scenes is simply fantastic.

Ohh My Dog Review – FPJ Verdict

Overall, Ohh My Dog had the potential to be a fantastic film, but a weak first half is the villain here. However, you can still watch it once because Rai has attempted something different. Also, if you are a dog lover, you will love this film.

P.S. We would have given this film 2.5 stars, but an extra half star is for Bruno's performance.