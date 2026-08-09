Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi's Dog-Centric Film Collects ₹2 Crore Despite Limited Screens

Oh My Dog Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Pankaj Tripathi’s latest film, Ohh My Dog, has recorded a modest start at the Indian box office despite releasing across a limited number of screens. Directed by Amit Rai, the filmmaker behind Oh My God 2, the film revolves around fur babies and has reportedly been receiving glowing reactions from audiences on social media.

Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Ohh My Dog opened with approximately Rs 90 lakh in net collections in India on Day 1. The film witnessed a 22.2% jump on its second day, collecting around Rs 1.10 crore net across 721 shows. Its two-day India net collection now stands at approximately Rs 2 crore, while its total India gross collection has reached around Rs 2.40 crore.

Ohh My Dog Budget

The Day 2 growth is a positive sign for the film, particularly considering its limited theatrical release. However, the overall box-office performance remains modest when measured against its reported production budget. With estimates placing the film’s budget between Rs 8 crore and Rs 25 crore, its Rs 2 crore net collection after two days means it still has significant ground to cover before recovering its reported cost through theatrical earnings.

The limited number of screens could be a factor affecting its earnings. Positive word of mouth and stronger collections over the coming days will be crucial if Ohh My Dog is to build momentum and narrow the gap against its reported budget.

Ohh My Dog Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Ohh My Dog 3 stars out of 5 and wrote, "Ohh My Dog had the potential to be a fantastic film, but a weak first half is the villain here. However, you can still watch it once because Rai has attempted something different. Also, if you are a dog lover, you will love this film."