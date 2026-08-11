Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Slow Traffic In Eastern & Western Suburbs, Delay Harbour Line Trains; IMD Forecasts More Rainfall

Representational image | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning, disrupting road and rail traffic across several parts of the city. The downpour began around 4 am in the eastern and western suburbs and remained intense through the early hours before easing slightly around 7 am. However, cloudy skies continued to prevail, with more showers expected during the day.

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Traffic Affected On EEH & WEH

Road traffic also moved slowly on several key routes. The Eastern and Western Express Highways witnessed reduced traffic speeds, while waterlogging at multiple spots affected traffic on the Thane-Belapur Road. Potholes further slowed vehicles on the Sion-Belapur Highway.

Traffic on LBS Marg between Bhandup and Vikhroli was also moving slowly, although the JVLR and SCLR corridors remained relatively smooth. Vehicle movement was reported slow in the western suburbs of Andheri, Vile Parle and Jogeshwari. Chaotic traffic scenes were reported at Worli Naka and Ganpatrao Kadam Marg.

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Thane and Navi Mumbai also received heavy rain from the early hours. Thane, which had been witnessing rainfall since Monday night, recorded 11.69 mm of rain over a 22-hour period before conditions eased. Heavy showers in Mumbra, Mahape and Airoli resulted in waterlogging at several locations, adding to traffic woes in the region.

The heavy rain affected suburban train services, with Harbour Line trains running 10 to 15 minutes late and Central Railway services delayed by around five to seven minutes. Western Railway services, however, continued to operate on schedule. Railway authorities were closely monitoring the situation as rainfall persisted across parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

IMD Forecasts More Rain

The India Meteorological Department has forecast light rain in Mumbai during the day, with isolated areas likely to receive moderate to heavy showers accompanied by gusty winds. Wind speeds could remain around 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching 50-60 kmph during intense spells. No rain alert has been issued for Mumbai this week.

The IMD has also forecast a fresh spell of rainfall across Maharashtra, with rain intensity expected to increase from August 13. The weather department has indicated that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours, which could influence rainfall activity across the region.

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SpiceJet Issues Advisory

Meanwhile, SpiceJet has issued a weather advisory for passengers travelling through Mumbai airport, warning that adverse weather conditions could affect flight departures, arrivals and connecting services. Passengers have been advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport to avoid inconvenience.

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