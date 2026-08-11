Mumbai Weather Update: Moderate Rain, Gusty Winds Continue; SpiceJet Issues Flight Advisory After Overnight Heavy Showers Affect Ops |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to moderate rain, cloudy skies and gusty winds on Tuesday as monsoon conditions continued across the city. Moderate to heavy showers lashed several parts of Mumbai from Monday night through the early morning hours.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to remain generally cloudy, with light rain expected during the day. While widespread heavy rainfall is unlikely, isolated areas may receive moderate to heavy showers accompanied by occasional gusty winds. The IMD has not issued any rain alert for Mumbai this week.

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Wind speeds are expected to remain between 40 and 50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50–60 kmph during intense spells of rain. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 31°C, while the minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday morning was 28°C.

SpiceJet Issues Advisory For Passengers

Meanwhile, SpiceJet issued a weather advisory for passengers travelling to and from Mumbai, warning that heavy rainfall could affect flight operations. The airline said adverse weather conditions may impact departures, arrivals and connecting flights, potentially causing disruptions across routes.

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Passengers have been advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport and stay updated through the airline's official flight-status service to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

Mumbai's Overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai's AQI Remains Good

Despite the continued rainfall, Mumbai's air quality remained in the healthy range. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 36 on Tuesday morning, placing it in the 'Good' category. Under the standard AQI classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'Good', indicating clean air with minimal health risk to the general public.

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