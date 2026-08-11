'They Would Be Making A Terrible Mistake': US President Donald Trump Warns FIFA Against Replacing Gianni Infantino

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US President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind FIFA President Gianni Infantino amid mounting pressure on the football governing body chief, warning that replacing him would be a “terrible mistake.” Trump praised Infantino’s leadership and suggested that FIFA could pay a heavy price if it decided to remove him from his position.

Trump’s comments come at a time when Infantino is facing growing criticism from several major football confederations. UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and CONCACAF have accused FIFA’s president of a serious breach of trust over a controversial proposal involving the commercialisation of a stake in World Cup rights. The plan was subsequently withdrawn, but the controversy has intensified calls for Infantino to step down.

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Despite the backlash, Trump has continued to defend the FIFA chief. He described Infantino as a strong leader and warned against making a change at the top of world football. “If he is gone, I think it would be a terrible mistake,” Trump said, making his position clear as the debate over Infantino’s future intensifies.

The controversy has created a significant divide within FIFA. While UEFA, AFC and CONCACAF have demanded greater accountability and questioned Infantino’s leadership, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reaffirmed its support for him. CONMEBOL has also backed the FIFA president, highlighting the split among the organisation’s regional confederations.

Infantino is seeking another term as FIFA president, but the opposition to his leadership has grown considerably following the failed World Cup commercialisation proposal. England’s Football Association has reportedly withdrawn its support for his re-election, while other national associations have also expressed concerns. With FIFA’s presidential election approaching, Trump’s intervention adds another major dimension to the increasingly heated battle over Infantino’s future.