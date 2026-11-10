FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Donald Trump Backs Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Sonia Gandhi's Memoir Released'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Donald Trump Backs Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Amid FBI Probe Into Alleged Chinese Spy Links And Espionage Concerns

US President Donald Trump defended Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid an FBI investigation into alleged Chinese espionage links involving a woman he had an affair with. (Read more...)

2. Bombay HC Denies Immediate Relief To Mithila Sangh Seeking Chhath Puja At Girgaon Chowpatty; Cites Public Order And Procedural Requirements

The Bombay High Court declined immediate relief to the Mithila Chhath Puja Sangh, which sought permission to hold celebrations at Girgaon Chowpatty on November 15 and 16. (Read more...)

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3. Mumbai Fire Tragedy: 16-Year-Old Boy Killed As Multiple Firecracker Explosions Trigger Shop Slab Collapse In Malad-Malvani | Video

A 16-year-old boy, Shanwaz Niyaz Khan, died after firecracker explosions triggered a shop slab collapse during a fire at Malad-Malvani's Abdul Hamid Marg on Monday night. (Read more...)

4. 'Adipurush Ka Haal Dekh Chuke Ho': Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ramayana Makers Over Sita's Fighter Avatar, Warns Them - VIDEO

Mukesh Khanna has criticised Ramayana despite not watching the film, saying its promotional material and reviews have put him off. (Read more...)

5. U19 Asia Cup 2026: UAE Wins Toss And Elect To Bowl First Against India In Crucial Group A Clash

UAE won the toss and elected to bowl first against India U19 in their DP World Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 Group A clash in Oman. Led by Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, India will aim to continue their winning run and strengthen their semifinal qualification hopes. (Read more...)

6. Nvidia, Jensen Huang Face Shareholder Lawsuit Over Undisclosed Ties To Alleged Chinese Spy

Investors say the company kept national security concerns around the CEO's relationship with a Megaspeed executive from them. Nvidia has opened an independent board inquiry. (Read more...)

Donald Trump Backs Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Amid FBI Probe Into Alleged Chinese Spy Links And Espionage Concerns |

7. Gemini Gets 'Memory Summary' Page That Lets Users See, Edit & Delete What The AI Knows About Them

Google's new tool is rolling out to paid US users and sorts details learned from chats into categories, as the company also issues fresh cautions on connecting Gmail and Drive. (Read more...)

8. IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Rain Dashes India's Hopes Of Sealing Five-Match Series As Crucial Hamilton Clash Gets Abandoned Without A Ball Bowled

The third One Day International (ODI) between India and New Zealand was called off due to persistent rain at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, November 10. (Read more...)

9. Sonia Gandhi's 'Belonging: A Journey Of Love' Hits Bookstores Across India, Revisits Her Decision To Turn Down PM's Post In 2004 | Video

Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love hit bookstores across India on November 10. Sharing excerpts, she revisited her 2004 decision to decline the Prime Minister's post, alongside personal memories of Rajiv Gandhi and her journey from Italy to India. (Read more...)

VIDEO | Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' is set to hit bookstores across India today. Visuals from Bahrisons Booksellers.(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/Iobnto7HgW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2026

10. Bombay HC Allows Christmas Musical Festival At Girgaum Chowpatty Across 15,000 Sq Metres

The Bombay High Court has allowed the Prabhu Yeshu Janmotrav Trust to hold its annual Christmas Musical Festival across 15,000 square metres at Girgaum Chowpatty on December 13. (Read more...)