Gemini Gets 'Memory Summary' Page That Lets Users See, Edit & Delete What The AI Knows About Them

Google has begun rolling out a "Memory summary" feature in its Gemini app. It gives users a single page showing what the chatbot has learned about them from past conversations, and lets them edit or delete those details.

How it works

The feature is available in English to US users with an active Google AI plan. It sits under Settings, then Personal Intelligence, then Memory summary. Users don't have to edit entries by hand. They can ask Gemini in plain language to correct or remove a detail, for example by telling it to drop an old phone number. A Memory history view shows past changes, and users can also ask Gemini directly what it knows about them.

According to posts summarised on X, the page groups what Gemini has learned into labelled categories. Examples cited include Career Projects, Travel Gear and Fitness Lifestyle. The same summary says the feature requires activity tracking to be switched on.

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A response to long-standing complaints

The launch addresses a common grievance about Gemini's memory. Earlier guides noted that its controls were less transparent than those of rivals, and that users had limited ability to see or change individual stored facts. Some users had also complained on Google's developer forum of having no way to edit or delete individual saved memories. The new page offers one place to review and correct that information.

It also continues Google's push on personalisation. Google first added cross-chat memory for paying subscribers in February 2025. More recently it has added tools that let users import memories and chat history from other AI assistants.

Privacy caution on connected apps

The rollout comes alongside updates on data from connected Google services such as Gmail and Drive. The X summary says some of that data may be reviewed by humans. It adds that Google advises users not to link sensitive information, and offers tools to disconnect services or prune stored memories. Google had not been quoted on these points in the sources reviewed.

The rollout is gradual, so the feature may not yet appear for every eligible account.