Bombay HC Denies Immediate Relief To Mithila Sangh Seeking Chhath Puja At Girgaon Chowpatty; Cites Public Order And Procedural Requirements

The High Court declined immediate permission for Chhath Puja celebrations at Girgaon Chowpatty on November 15 and 16 | PTI

Mumbai, November 9, 2026: Emphasising that the right to religious freedom is subject to public order, morality and health, the Bombay High Court has declined to grant immediate relief to the Mithila Chhath Puja Sangh, which sought permission to hold Chhath Puja celebrations at Girgaon Chowpatty on November 15 and 16, 2026.

The association approached the vacation bench after the DB Marg Police Station rejected its application on September 17, citing a directive issued by the High Power Committee restricting events at the beach.

The directive stated that “no program other than Ganeshotsav, Navratri Utsav, Ramlila, Krishnalila and Christmas should be allowed at Girgaum Chowpatty”.

Court Cites Procedural Requirements

A bench of Justices Advait Sethna and Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale noted that the petitioner had failed to comply with procedural requirements concerning prior permissions and the court-appointed monitoring committees.

While considering the plea, the bench highlighted the constitutional limitations on the right to practise religion. “Undoubtedly, there is a freedom of conscience, and free profession, practice and propagation of religion. However, the same is subject to public order, morality and health, as provided in the constitutional provision,” the court observed.

No Directions On Alternative Venue

During the hearing, counsel for the association sought the court’s instructions on whether an alternative venue could be provided for the celebrations. However, the bench declined to issue any directions in this regard.

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The court said the petitioner was free to pursue other remedies available under the law and did not grant any immediate relief for holding the celebrations at Girgaon Chowpatty.

The matter will be taken up for further hearing later this month.

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