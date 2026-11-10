U19 Asia Cup 2026: UAE Wins Toss And Elect To Bowl First Against India In Crucial Group A Clash

UAE Wins Toss And Elect To Bowl First Against India | ACC/X

UAE won the toss and elected to bowl first against India Under-19 in their Group A encounter of the DP World Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 in Oman on Tuesday, November 10.

UAE Wins Toss And Elect To Bowl First

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India, led by Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, will look to continue their impressive run in the tournament and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the semifinals. The young Indian side has already made a strong statement, registering a commanding 10-wicket victory over Nepal in their opening fixture before facing arch-rivals Pakistan in their second group-stage encounter.



India’s batting unit will once again be in focus, with Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid among the youngsters attracting attention. The duo, sons of former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid respectively, have been closely followed by fans during the tournament.





The UAE, meanwhile, will aim to put India’s batting order under pressure by making early inroads with the ball. Electing to bowl first, they will hope to exploit the conditions in Al Amerat and restrict the Indian side to a manageable total.



With the group-stage qualification race heating up, the encounter presents an important opportunity for both teams. India will be keen to deliver another strong performance and move closer to securing a place in the semifinals of the Under-19 Asia Cup.

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