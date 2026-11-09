Craig Ervine Creates History At 41, Becomes Third-Oldest Cricketer To Score Double Century In Test | X

Zimbabwe's Craig Ervine created history with a remarkable double century against Afghanistan in the first Test at Sharjah. At the age of 41, Ervine has become the third oldest cricketer ever to score a double hundred in Test cricket. He has also become only the fifth Zimbabwean batsman to achieve the milestone.

Historic Double Hundred

Ervine remained unbeaten on 206 off 279 balls, hitting 22 fours and two sixes. His brilliant knock came in Zimbabwe's second innings as the team scored 523/5 and secured a draw against Afghanistan.

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The experienced batsman showed great patience and determination throughout his innings, helping Zimbabwe fight back after Afghanistan took a 10-run lead in the first innings. His double century was also his first in Test cricket, making the achievement even more special.

Third Oldest To Achieve The Feat

Before Ervine, only South Africa's EAB Rowan and England's Jack Hobbs had achieved the feat at an older age. Rowan scored his double century at 42 years and six days in 1951, while Hobbs reached the milestone at 41 years and 195 days in 1924.

Ervine's performance will be remembered as one of the biggest moments in Zimbabwean cricket, with the veteran proving that age is no barrier to achieving greatness.