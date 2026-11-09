Zimbabwe Create History, Become First Team To Score 500+ Runs In Both Innings Of A Test Match | X

Zimbabwe have created history by becoming the first team to score 500 or more runs in both innings of a single Test match. The remarkable achievement came during their first Test against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which ended in a draw on Monday.

New Test Cricket Record

Zimbabwe scored 504 runs in their first innings before Afghanistan replied with 514. Zimbabwe then continued their strong batting performance in the second innings, finishing at 523/5 to set a new record in Test cricket.

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Craig Ervine Smashes Double Ton

Brendan Taylor was one of Zimbabwe's top performers in the first innings, scoring 131 runs, while captain Brian Bennett contributed 128. In the second innings, Craig Ervine led the charge with an unbeaten 206, while Wessly Madhevere scored 100.

The match ended in a draw, but Zimbabwe's batting performance made it a memorable occasion in cricket history. Brendan Taylor was named Player of the Match for his outstanding contribution.