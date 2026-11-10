Bombay HC Allows Christmas Musical Festival At Girgaum Chowpatty Across 15,000 Sq Metres

The Prabhu Yeshu Janmotrav Trust will hold its annual Christmas festival at Girgaum Chowpatty on December 13 | File Photo

Mumbai, November 9, 2026: The Bombay High Court has permitted the Prabhu Yeshu Janmotrav Trust to organise its annual Christmas Musical Festival over an area of 15,000 square metres at Girgaum Chowpatty on December 13.

A bench of Justices BP Colabawalla and Farhan Dubash, on November 4, allowed the trust's application seeking additional space for the one-day event, which has been organised every year.

The trust had approached the court seeking permission to use 15,000 square metres, as against the 4,180.3 square metres earlier designated for the festival under a 2018 order.

Court Refers To Previous Permissions

The court noted that similar permissions had been granted to the trust on at least five previous occasions. It referred to earlier orders passed in 2023, 2024 and 2025 allowing the festival to be held over the same area.

However, the bench also took note of concerns raised in the past over the organisers exceeding the permitted area and violating conditions. It also referred to a fire incident that had occurred a few years ago.

The court has directed the authorities to immediately demarcate the area.

Organisers Must Follow Safety Conditions

The permission has been made subject to several conditions. The trust has been directed not to put up any commercial advertisements and to obtain all necessary permissions and no-objection certificates from the local authorities, including the Fire Department and Electrical Inspection Department.

The bench also directed the organisers to comply with environmental rules and deploy private security guards to ensure the safety of visitors and prevent any law-and-order situation.

Representatives of the monitoring committees, Collector, Municipal Corporation and local police station have been permitted to visit the venue and take photographs on the day of the event.

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The court further directed the trust to pay damages to any party affected by the order. It clarified that other issues raised in the pending review petition would be considered separately at the time of its hearing.

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