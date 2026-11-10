IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Rain Dashes India's Hopes Of Sealing Five-Match Series As Crucial Hamilton Clash Gets Abandoned Without A Ball Bowled

Rain Dashes India's Hopes Of Sealing Five-Match Series | BCCI/X

The third One Day International (ODI) between India and New Zealand was called off due to persistent rain at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, November 10. Despite waiting for several hours for the weather to improve, the match officials were left with no option but to abandon the contest without a ball being bowled.

India captain Shubman Gill had won the toss and elected to bowl first, hoping to continue the visitors' winning momentum and seal the five-match ODI series. However, persistent showers and a wet outfield prevented the match from getting underway.

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